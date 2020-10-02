Rap Basement

21 Savage Clarifies Whether “Snitches & Rats” Is About 6ix9ine

Posted By on October 2, 2020

21 Savage got Morgan Freeman to narrate an interlude about “Snitches & Rats”, which many believed was about Tekashi 6ix9ine.

21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s new album Savage Mode 2 is out now and, on it, Morgan Freeman comes through with an educational and informative interlude explaining the difference between snitches and rats. Because of the recency of Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s trial, where he snitched on all of his friends and put his family in danger, many hip-hop fans believed that this was Savage’s way of dissing the rainbow-haired rapper. 

Celebrating the album launch, 21 Savage went live on Instagram to run through a few of the songs, but the chat was filled with remarks about 6ix9ine, asking if “Snitches & Rats” was indeed about the controversial star. Surprisingly, Savage came through with an explanation.

“I see y’all talking about the ‘Snitches & Rats’ song [being] like a 6ix9ine diss song or something,” said the Atlanta rapper. “6ix9ine ain’t the only rat in America. He’s not the only snitch in the world, man. Fuck wrong with y’all? Y’all need to listen to that shit though ’cause that shit is facts. A rat is a fucking rat, period.”

People have been celebrating Savage Mode 2 all day, calling 21 Savage one of the most consistent rappers of his generation. “Snitches & Rats” is just one of the many standouts on the Metro Boomin-produced project, which also boasts features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy.

What did you think of the album?

Via HNHH

