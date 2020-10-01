21 Savage Details Visit With Jay-Z

On the eve of his upcoming collaboration album with Metro Boomin Savage Mode 2, 21 Savage sat down for a lengthy conversation with DJ Scream and Big Bank’s Big Facts, whereupon a variety of different topics were covered. One such topic included his experience with ICE, which found him facing threats of deportation that continue to plague him to this day. Yet even during those dark times, 21 was met with an outpouring of support from his fellow rappers, including Jay-Z, who appears to have left a lasting impression on the young artist after helping deal with his ICE-related legal fees.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

“When I got out, I pulled up on Jay-Z at his house and shit,” he reveals, following up on his harrowing ICE experience. “Him and Beyonce was in there. And we was kicking it. He a regular n***a. I just was thanking him. When I first got out I texted him like, I’ma pay you back. He was like, I don’t want your money, pay me back by being great. So I pulled up on him, chopped it up thanked him and shit, cause he ain’t have to do that.”

“When I got out I really started to see all the love, like damn, that’s crazy,” he continues. “And I noticed all the fake love too, all the n***as who didn’t show love. So if you wondering why I’ve been stiff on you since I got out, it’s cause you a bitch, and you did not say ‘free me!'”

Check out the clip below, and keep an eye out for 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s Savage Mode 2, which lands in full tonight complete with a nostalgic Pen & Pixel designed album cover. What are the chances the project features an appearance from Hov?