Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bow Wow Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Ever Do “Verzuz”
132
0
21 Savage Explains Why He Gifted King Von’s Sister A Range Rover
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1469
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
887
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

21 Savage Explains Why He Gifted King Von’s Sister A Range Rover

Posted By on November 21, 2020

“I told Kayla when he passed, I had her 4L and I meant it,” 21 Savage writes after gifting King Von’s sister a 2021 Range.

Despite an incredibly short career, King Von has evidently made an impact on a lot of lives. The rapper’s family recently issued a statement explaining their plans to move forward with the rollout for Welcome To O Block as well as other ventures he had planned before his untimely passing. 

21 Savage was among the many rappers to share their condolences on the timeline, writing, “kick your feet back king I got kayla 4L.” He wasn’t lying when he said that. Savage bought King Von’s sister Kayla a Range Rover which she revealed to the timeline. The thoughtful gesture was evidently misconstrued by many afterward.

21 took to Twitter where he killed off the rumors. “I never speak on stuff like this because I don’t do it for the internet but y’all being disrespectful,” the rapper said in response to the chatter. He revealed that he actually knew Kayla before she knew Von because she was talking to her brother.

“Von was already planning on purchasing the gift for her birthday and due to his untimely passing, he wasn’t able to finish so all i did was finish was he started because I told kayla when he passed I had her 4L and I meant it,” Savage wrote.

“All the immature comments and speculations surrounding this are very insensitive pleas keep them to yourself. Respect to his family, his children, O’Block, OTF, and anybody else I left out,” he concluded.

Last week, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin paid tribute to King Von during their performance on Jimmy Fallon.

Read, “RIP King Von: O’Block’s Trusted Narrator.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bow Wow Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Ever Do “Verzuz”
132 525 10
0
The Game Offers A Warning To Younger Artists
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Bow Wow Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Ever Do “Verzuz”
132
0
21 Savage Explains Why He Gifted King Von’s Sister A Range Rover
119
0
The Game Offers A Warning To Younger Artists
93
0
Tiny Harris Recalls Cypress Hill Suing Xscape Over Debut Album Title
199
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Checks Fredro Starr Over “Nerd Rap” Comments
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Internet Money Feat. Anuel AA, Gunna, Nav & Don Toliver Lemonade (Latin Remix)
79
0
Meek Mill Feat. 42 Dugg GTA
53
0
French Montana You Deserve An Oscar
66
0
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. SZA Freaky Girls
79
0
Jeezy Modern Day
93
0
SAINt JHN Feat. J.I.D Quarantine Wifey
106
0
CyHi The Prynce Feat. Canjelae Ryder
357
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rubi Rose Details How COVID-19 Diagnosis Switched Her From Blunts To Joints
185
0
Big Sean Feat. Post Malone “Wolves” Video
199
0
DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bow Wow Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Ever Do “Verzuz”
21 Savage Explains Why He Gifted King Von’s Sister A Range Rover
The Game Offers A Warning To Younger Artists