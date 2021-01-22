21 Savage Had The Time Of His Life During Keyshia Cole & Ashanti’s Verzuz

You all know that 21 Savage loves him some classic R&B tunes. On any given Wednesday, the Atlanta-based rapper will post up on Clubhouse to host his famous R&B Wednesdays get-together, where he jams out with thousands of spectators who choose competing bumps, tallying up the best-performing songs at the end of the night. He’s also known to jump on Instagram Live periodically to show off his singing chops, holding impromptu listening sessions in his living room.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

With that said, it shouldn’t be a surprise that 21 Savage was getting down to the Keyshia Cole and Ashanti Verzuz battle last night. Despite the date being rescheduled three times, Sav was still in the cut last night, going live and serenading millions of his followers. “Hit them notes. Go off, sis! Go off, sis,” exclaimed the rapper while watching Keyshia Cole perform. He even laid down some of his falsetto notes, impressing the viewers.

Recently, following a conversation on Clubhouse with Usher, 21 Savage named Confessions as his favorite R&B album of all time. The singer was trending on Twitter shortly following Ashanti and Keyshia’s Verzuz battle as spectators really want to see Usher face off on the platform, but they don’t think anybody would be a suitable contender for him. Do you think there’s competition for Usher that could give him a run for his money?

What do you think of 21 Savage’s singing chops?