Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
715
1
Big Sean Detroit
596
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

21 Savage May Still Be Deported

Posted By on October 1, 2020

21 Savage explains in a new interview that his immigration case is still open, explaining what he would do if he gets deported.

21 Savage was arrested early last year by ICE, which came as a surprise to all of his fans. Despite the rapper growing up in Atlanta, he was reportedly staying in the United States without a visa. He had applied for a new one but, because his last one had expired, the immigration police came after him.

We haven’t heard much about his case in recent months and, because of that, many assumed that he was in the clear. However, there is still a chance that he gets deported, which Savage explained in a new interview with DJ Scream and Big Bank.

In between speaking about financial literacy and his new album with Metro Boomin, 21 Savage spoke about what he would do if he were to be forced to leave the States.


Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“No, [the immigration case isn’t over] but the lawyers are dealing with it,” said the rapper when asked about his arrest last year. “I don’t think they’re gonna [deport me] but if they do, shit, my money coming with me, for sure. I’ll be alright, for sure. The money go wherever you go. They got rich people over there [in the UK]. I’ma be one of them.”

He went on to joke that he would also have all of his homies move to England with him. 

“I’m taking everybody. Everybody coming. Everybody gonna wanna come,” said Savage. “They not letting me go by myself anyway. They coming, for sure.”

Shortly after, the 27-year-old explained what it was like growing up as an immigrant in Atlanta.


Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“I done overcame every obstacle that came my way. N***as don’t really know how that shit be like. Growing up, a n***a is in the hood and a n***a an immigrant. So, no matter what, you can’t go to college,” he said. “You can’t get no license, you can’t get no job. My mom used to be paranoid driving. My mama used to be scared to drive. Scared. But she had to drive. No license. My mama ain’t never had a license until I was probably 24 or 25 when I got some money and got her shit straight. Our struggle was different. It wasn’t no other option. I couldn’t go get a job. I couldn’t go to college. I couldn’t get a license. I just got my license when I was like 25 or 26.”

Savage starts talking about immigration at 17:15.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93 525 7
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159
0
Rich The Kid Ordered To Pay Former Managers $1.1 Million: Report
371
0
Kehlani “Loved” Young M.A Mentioning Her Name In Flirtatious “BIG” Lyric
185
1
LL Cool J Tells Kanye West To “Piss In A Yeezy” Instead Of On Grammy Award
291
0
More News

Trending Songs

D Block Europe Feat. Aitch UFO
26
0
Ella Mai Not Another Love Song
53
0
Trey Songz Two Ways
53
0
SpaceGhostPurrp Dade County
66
0
Casey Veggies Moonwalkin
66
0
YG Jealous
66
0
K-Trap Feat. Abra Cadabra New Opp Block
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Real Life
53
0
Make It Right
53
0
Runnin
66
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
Rich The Kid Ordered To Pay Former Managers $1.1 Million: Report