Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
649
1
Big Sean Detroit
516
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

21 Savage & Metro Boomin “Savage Mode 2” Has A Release Date

Posted By on September 28, 2020

21 Savage and Metro Boomin reveal the “Savage Mode 2” release date with some help from Morgan Freeman.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s Savage Mode II. The pair have been teasing the project throughout the year. It seems like they’ve spent a large amount of their time in the pandemic wrapping things up. However, it’s pretty much been under wraps. Neither of them has dropped any clues or hints as to when we could expect it and for a good reason.

The two artists released the dramatic trailer for their long-awaited collaborative sequel to 2016’s Savage Mode. The two released the trailer for the project including narration done by Morgan Freeman. Directed by Gibson Hazard, the dark trailer takes fans into the world of 21 and Metro with glimpses of the pair locked into the studio.

“Savage is defined as fierce. Beastly and untamed. Mode is defined as a way of operating or using the system,” Morgan Freeman says in the trailer. “So to be in Savage Mode is to go hard without anything to stop or deter you from your mission. Basically, this means when someone is in Savage Mode, they are not to be fucked with.”

Closing out with a snippet of new music, fans can expect the long-awaited collaborative effort from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin this Friday, Oct. 2nd.

Check out the trailer below. Are you excited for Savage Mode 2? What features do you want to see? Sound off in the comments.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66 525 5
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79
0
Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”
79
0
YG Reveals “MY LIFE 4HUNNID” Tracklist: Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, & More
79
0
Conway Finds Inspiration In BET Lyricist Of The Year Omission
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rubberband OG Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Yungeen Ace Bout That Life (Remix)
93
0
Hudson Mohawke & Tiga Feat. Abra VSOD
93
0
Chuck Strangers Regular Season
53
0
Future Utopia Feat. Dave Children Of The Internet
93
0
Willie The Kid Feat. Action Bronson Cork Fee
66
0
Girl Talk & Bas Fallin'
93
0
Jimmy Edgar Feat. Danny Brown Get Up
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Dom Kennedy “Bootleg Cable” Video
106
0
The Lox “Gave It To Em” Video
106
0
Tory Lanez “Most High ” Video
79
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”