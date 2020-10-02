21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode 2” Is Everything Fans Wanted

21 Savage and Metro Boomin finally released their second collaborative album, titled Savage Mode 2, last night. The demand for the project was insurmountably high. In recent weeks, we’ve seen fans create petitions for the rapper-producer duo to drop the body of work, begging them on social media to provide any sort of hint as to when they would deliver.

With the album officially out on all streaming platforms, the wait is finally over.

Savage Mode 2 features appearances from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy, as well as additional production from Southside, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Zaytoven, Kid Hazel, and more. People have been talking about it all morning, diving into the full tracklist and passing remarks on every song but, for the greater majority of fans listening, people seem to love the vibe.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Metro and Savage always work well together. The Atlanta rapper recently referred to the producer as his “right-hand man”, telling an interviewer that the Boominati leader is more of a scorer than a producer, which may be correct. While this is the closest thing Metro has produced to a film score, we would love to see an eventual film from these two, with Metro providing the soundtrack.

Until then, we’re left with Savage Mode 2.

If you’ve listened to the new album, let us know if you were feeling it. Let us know your favorite song in the comments.