Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
715
1
Big Sean Detroit
596
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode 2” Is Everything Fans Wanted

Posted By on October 2, 2020

The early reactions to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s second collaborative album “Savage Mode 2” are in and people are in love with the project.

21 Savage and Metro Boomin finally released their second collaborative album, titled Savage Mode 2, last night. The demand for the project was insurmountably high. In recent weeks, we’ve seen fans create petitions for the rapper-producer duo to drop the body of work, begging them on social media to provide any sort of hint as to when they would deliver.

With the album officially out on all streaming platforms, the wait is finally over.

Savage Mode 2 features appearances from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy, as well as additional production from Southside, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Zaytoven, Kid Hazel, and more. People have been talking about it all morning, diving into the full tracklist and passing remarks on every song but, for the greater majority of fans listening, people seem to love the vibe.


Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Metro and Savage always work well together. The Atlanta rapper recently referred to the producer as his “right-hand man”, telling an interviewer that the Boominati leader is more of a scorer than a producer, which may be correct. While this is the closest thing Metro has produced to a film score, we would love to see an eventual film from these two, with Metro providing the soundtrack.

Until then, we’re left with Savage Mode 2

If you’ve listened to the new album, let us know if you were feeling it. Let us know your favorite song in the comments.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93 525 7
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159
0
Rich The Kid Ordered To Pay Former Managers $1.1 Million: Report
371
0
Kehlani “Loved” Young M.A Mentioning Her Name In Flirtatious “BIG” Lyric
185
1
LL Cool J Tells Kanye West To “Piss In A Yeezy” Instead Of On Grammy Award
291
0
More News

Trending Songs

D Block Europe Feat. Aitch UFO
26
0
Ella Mai Not Another Love Song
53
0
Trey Songz Two Ways
53
0
SpaceGhostPurrp Dade County
66
0
Casey Veggies Moonwalkin
66
0
YG Jealous
66
0
K-Trap Feat. Abra Cadabra New Opp Block
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Real Life
53
0
Make It Right
53
0
Runnin
66
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
Rich The Kid Ordered To Pay Former Managers $1.1 Million: Report