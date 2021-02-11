Rap Basement

21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode II” Goes Gold

February 11, 2021

21 Savage and Metro Boomin hit another impressive milestone as “Savage Mode II” goes gold.

Last year, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin reunited for the long-awaited sequel to their menacing trap music classic Savage Mode. This time around, the pair opted to go bigger and bolder than before, enlisting Pen & Pixel to lace the album artwork — though the graphic design company later clarified that the final version was not as they originally envisioned. Boasting fifteen tracks and guest appearances by Drake, Young Nudy, and Young Thug, the project quickly became a fan-favorite despite having no clear breakout single. Unsurprising really, given that 21 and Metro are two of the most respected Atlanta artists at the moment.

21 Savage Metro Boomin

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Now, the pair have managed to secure yet another major milestone, with Savage Mode II having been officially certified gold by the RIAA. Considering the album hit the mark without even the slightest whiff of a TikTok challenge, but rather relying on dark bangers and unforgiving lyricism, it’s an impressive feat to be sure. But is it really surprising? A quick look at the RIAA pages of both 21 Savage and Metro Boomin reveals 33 and 15 gold and platinum plaques, respectively — many of which were earned as collaborators.

Suffice it to say, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage are that rare types of partnership that can thrive commercially while still retaining a wholly original sound. It’s part of why they’ve become one of the more trusted duos of the new generation, and will likely remain as such — who knows, perhaps we’ll even see a Savage Mode III before all is said and done. Congratulations to Metro and 21!

Via HNHH

