21 Savage Names His Favorite R&B Album Of All Time

21 Savage has proven himself to be an unlikely disciple of R&B, a refreshing and downright endearing contrast to his menacing persona on wax. Long has he taken to Instagram to sing his heart out, to the point where many actually wondered whether the St Laurent Don would be actively pursuing a complete genre-shift. And while Savage Mode II proved that was not to be the case, 21’s rhythm and blues takes have remained a key element of his social media presence, and today he came through to celebrate his own pick for the greatest R&B album of all time.

21 Savage sings the blues.

As it happens, his favorite project happens to be Usher‘s Confessions, his fourth studio album and home of the massive anthem “Yeah.” Easily one of most impactful R&B projects of the millennium, Confessions currently stands as diamond-certified by the RIAA, though 21 isn’t exactly satisfied with those numbers. “We gotta get this album double diamond for the culture,” declares 21, on his Twitter page. “This is my favorite r&b album of all time on god.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It’s likely the favorite of many fans, and to this day remains an essential of the genre. One has to wonder if 21 has plans to reach out to Usher for a possible collaboration, though it’s hard to imagine how such a song would play out. 21’s vocal tones aren’t entirely what you’d describe as dulcet, but damned if he doesn’t deserve an A for effort all the same. Perhaps he’d be better suited for a “Yeah 2.0,” offering up some bars for the occasion. Either way, it feels like a 21 Savage and Usher duet is close to a cultural necessity at this point, so we can only hope the proper people end up making this one happen.

Do you agree with 21’s assessment that Confessions is the greatest R&B album of all time.