Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” Drops Tomorrow & The Anticipation Is Real
291
0
Eminem Picture Leak Sparks Hype For New Album
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1138
2
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
953
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

21 Savage Names His Favorite R&B Album Of All Time

Posted By on December 10, 2020

Yesterday, 21 Savage took a moment to reveal his favorite R&B album of all time, showing major love to Usher’s diamond-certified “Confessions.”

21 Savage has proven himself to be an unlikely disciple of R&B, a refreshing and downright endearing contrast to his menacing persona on wax. Long has he taken to Instagram to sing his heart out, to the point where many actually wondered whether the St Laurent Don would be actively pursuing a complete genre-shift. And while Savage Mode II proved that was not to be the case, 21’s rhythm and blues takes have remained a key element of his social media presence, and today he came through to celebrate his own pick for the greatest R&B album of all time. 

21 Savage sings the blues. 

As it happens, his favorite project happens to be Usher‘s Confessions, his fourth studio album and home of the massive anthem “Yeah.” Easily one of most impactful R&B projects of the millennium, Confessions currently stands as diamond-certified by the RIAA, though 21 isn’t exactly satisfied with those numbers. “We gotta get this album double diamond for the culture,” declares 21, on his Twitter page. “This is my favorite r&b album of all time on god.”

Usher

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It’s likely the favorite of many fans, and to this day remains an essential of the genre. One has to wonder if 21 has plans to reach out to Usher for a possible collaboration, though it’s hard to imagine how such a song would play out. 21’s vocal tones aren’t entirely what you’d describe as dulcet, but damned if he doesn’t deserve an A for effort all the same. Perhaps he’d be better suited for a “Yeah 2.0,” offering up some bars for the occasion. Either way, it feels like a 21 Savage and Usher duet is close to a cultural necessity at this point, so we can only hope the proper people end up making this one happen.

Do you agree with 21’s assessment that Confessions is the greatest R&B album of all time. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Eminem Picture Leak Sparks Hype For New Album
146 525 11
0
Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” Drops Tomorrow & The Anticipation Is Real
291 525 22
0

Recent Stories

Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” Drops Tomorrow & The Anticipation Is Real
291
0
Eminem Picture Leak Sparks Hype For New Album
146
0
The Kid LAROI Details Juice WRLD’s Impact On His Career & Life In Australia Pre-Fame
159
0
21 Savage Names His Favorite R&B Album Of All Time
185
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Sought Validation From Eminem
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

DJ Drewski Feat. Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G 2020 Vision
79
0
Ashoka The Beach (Freestyle)
93
0
Jpegmafia Super Tuesday!
132
0
Joe Budden Feat. Fabolous, Lloyd Banks & Royce Da 5'9" Remember The Titans
146
0
Chance The Rapper The Return
119
0
Trev Rich Lie A Lot
132
0
DillanPonders King Of The Town
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Dess Dior “Rich Bitch” Video
119
0
J. Cole “Fire Squad” Video
159
0
RMR Pulls Out A Zelda Sword, Ultra Instinct Goku, & More For “In My Bag”
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” Drops Tomorrow & The Anticipation Is Real
Eminem Picture Leak Sparks Hype For New Album
The Kid LAROI Details Juice WRLD’s Impact On His Career & Life In Australia Pre-Fame