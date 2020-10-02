Rap Basement

21 Savage Reveals “Savage Mode 2” Tracklist

Posted By on October 1, 2020

It appears as though 21 Savage and Metro Boomin are keeping the features secret.

When Metro Boomin and 21 Savage dropped Savage Mode back in 2016, fans immediately took notice. Hit singles like “X” and “No Heart” immediately became pop culture phenomena and since that time, fans have been begging for a new project. Over the past few months, Metro and 21 have been teasing listeners with photos of themselves working in tandem in the studio. This has led to speculation about a new album and as of midnight, they have every intention to deliver with Savage Mode 2.

Throughout the past week, the artists have been sharing the cover art, all while 21 Savage has noted he has some big features on the way. Well tonight, just hours ahead of the project’s release, 21 Savage has shared the tracklist to Savage Mode 2. As you can see from the Instagram post below, this album will contain 15 tracks.

Despite claiming to have some big features, 21 did not include them on the tracklist. It seems as though he is looking to keep these features a secret so that the fans are treated to a surprise upon giving the album a listen. There have been rumblings of a Drake feature, so his secrecy in regards to the feature list makes a whole lot of sense.

Let us know how excited you are for this album, in the comments below.

Via HNHH

