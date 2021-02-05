Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Ice Cube To Discuss CWBA With Joe Biden
66
0
Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He Was Booted From IG
119
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12692
1
Wiz Khalifa
1985
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

21 Savage & Sauce Walka Squash The Tension

Posted By on February 5, 2021

Though Sauce Walka and 21 Savage seemed destined to bump heads, luckily, cooler heads were able to prevail.

Over the past day or two, Sauce Walka and 21 Savage appeared to be on the verge of a serious conflict, one that seemed to escalate over off-hand comments made Clubhouse chatrooms. Given that both artists are enjoying solid musical runs and securing bags, the prospect of seeing them embroiled in a potentially harmful conflict was alarming to be sure. Especially during a time where many rappers have lost their lives in violent situations, many times sparked by rivalries beyond the booth.

Luckily, cooler heads were able to prevail. Following a pointed warning from Sauce Walka, 21 Savage made sure to reach out and bury the hatchet, sliding into the rapper’s DMs with a clarification. “Ion want no smoke gang,” writes Savage, presenting a jovial tone by way of several “tears of laughter” emojis. The admission was enough for Sauce to live and let live, confirming to his fans that he had effectively forgiven the rapper and squashed the budding beef entirely.

“We all good,” confirms a laughing Sauce, in a post captured by Akademiks. “My boy was almost burnt crapes on.” While it’s certainly welcome to see the conflict squashed before anything could transpire, it goes to show that bringing up names in a negative light will seldom have a favorable outcome. Big props to both parties for being the bigger person, and who knows — maybe one day we’ll see Sauce Walka and 21 collaborate in some capacity, unlikely though it may be. Check out the olive branch below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Ice Cube To Discuss CWBA With Joe Biden
66 525 5
0
Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He Was Booted From IG
119 525 9
1

Recent Stories

Ice Cube To Discuss CWBA With Joe Biden
66
0
Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He Was Booted From IG
119
1
21 Savage & Sauce Walka Squash The Tension
159
1
Cardi B Explains Album Delay & Talks Early Drill Influence
132
1
Jhené Aiko “Immediately Felt Familiar” With Big Sean: “Our Friendship Is So Strong”
556
0
More News

Trending Songs

Morray Kingdom
93
0
Young Rog Feat. Summer Walker Bullshit
40
0
Night Lovell Counting Down the List
66
0
Pooh Shiesty Feat. 21 Savage Box Of Churches
66
0
OMB Peezy Feat. Rylo Rodriguez Dope Boy
79
0
Tee Grizzley Late Night Calls
106
0
Dusty Locane Rumble
66
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
66
0
Cardi B “Up” Video
66
0
88GLAM “Urgent Messages” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Ice Cube To Discuss CWBA With Joe Biden
Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He Was Booted From IG
21 Savage & Sauce Walka Squash The Tension