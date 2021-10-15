Rap Basement

21 Savage Sings His Heart Out To Ciara’s “Promise” On IG

Posted By on October 15, 2021

21 was in his feels on Thursday night.

Sometimes the only thing that can mend a broken heart is belting out a couple love ballads on IG Live and never watching the video ever again. There’s something about watching yourself go through all of the emotions and letting the healing power of music wash over you that is therapeutic, and has the power to pull you out of whatever low place you might find yourself in.

Now, this is not to say that 21 Savage is going through heartbreak, but he was on IG Live singing Ciara last night.

Emotionally belting out the lyrics to Ciara’s 2006 record “Promise,” 21 used all of the hand gestures and head tilts necessary to capture every bit of what he was feeling. Hitting a crazy falsetto to close the video, the Atlanta rapper showed a side a side of himself completely different than what we hear in his music.

Instead of the Slaughter Gang soul snatcher, we got a glimpse into the R&B side of Mr. Savage. Putting aside the choppers for a second, we got to see the gold-chains-hanging-out-of-a-linen-leisure-suit 21 Savage and it isn’t an incredible change of pace for the “X” rapper

But this isn’t the first time this has happened. Back in 2018, 21 blessed us with a video of him singing Ciara‘s part on Field Mob’s 2006 record, “So What?” 

Whether 21 is trying to send subliminals to the “Like A Boy” songstress or just needs to get in his Ciara bag every once in a while, it’s clear he has a great time doing it and after sitting down for a revealing interview with DJ Akademiks and hopping on Clubhouse to tell the entire city of Jacksonville that he would whoop them in a Verzuz battle, belting love ballads on IG Live is another look into the many sides of 21 Savage. 

What’s your favorite Ciara song to sing at the top of your lungs? Let us know in the comments. 

Via HNHH

