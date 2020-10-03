21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

The fan petitions appeared to have worked. If you recall, a few weeks ago, fans launched a petition demanding 21 Savage and Metro Boomin release their highly anticipated sequel to Savage Mode. A little less than two weeks later, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin unleashed a cinematic trailer to announce the release date for Savage Mode 2 with Morgan Freeman narrating the whole thing. With the project finally out, we had to throw up a few tracks from the project for this week’s Fire Emoji playlist. We go back-to-back with tracks three and four, “Glock In My Lap” and the Drake-assisted, “Mr. Right Now.”

YG also slid through with some new heat, releasing his latest project, My Life 4Hunnid. The rapper’s latest project boasts some solid features from major acts like Chris Brown to up-and-coming acts. It was only right that we added YG’s Suwoo-friendly banger, “Blood Walk” ft. Lil Wayne and D3ezn and “War Scars” ft. Tee 2xs.

Along with those cuts, we also added the brand new collaboration from Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, “Don’t Stop” as well as Internet Money’s “Lemonade (Remix)” ft. Don Toliver and Roddy Ricch.

Check out this week’s edition of Fire Emoji playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.

