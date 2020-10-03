Rap Basement

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on October 3, 2020

A few cuts off of “Savage Mode” and “My Life 4Hunnid.” Plus, new music from Megan Thee Stallion & Internet Money.

The fan petitions appeared to have worked. If you recall, a few weeks ago, fans launched a petition demanding 21 Savage and Metro Boomin release their highly anticipated sequel to Savage Mode. A little less than two weeks later, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin unleashed a cinematic trailer to announce the release date for Savage Mode 2 with Morgan Freeman narrating the whole thing. With the project finally out, we had to throw up a few tracks from the project for this week’s Fire Emoji playlist. We go back-to-back with tracks three and four, “Glock In My Lap” and the Drake-assisted, “Mr. Right Now.”

YG also slid through with some new heat, releasing his latest project, My Life 4Hunnid. The rapper’s latest project boasts some solid features from major acts like Chris Brown to up-and-coming acts. It was only right that we added YG’s Suwoo-friendly banger, “Blood Walk” ft. Lil Wayne and D3ezn and “War Scars” ft. Tee 2xs. 

Along with those cuts, we also added the brand new collaboration from Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, “Don’t Stop” as well as Internet Money’s “Lemonade (Remix)” ft. Don Toliver and Roddy Ricch

Check out this week’s edition of Fire Emoji playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify. 

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

