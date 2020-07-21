Rap Basement

21 Savage’s Manager Promises New Music Won’t Disappoint

Posted By on July 21, 2020

It looks like “Savage Mode 2” is on the way.

21 Savage has been keeping fans on their toes for the arrival of new music. Throughout the pandemic, both he and Metro Boomin have strongly hinted that the sequel to 2016’s Savage Mode would be dropping in the near future. However, with coronavirus essentially shutting down the music industry’s plans for proper rollouts, many wondered if we’d have to be waiting much longer for Savage Mode 2.

21 Savage’s manager, Mega Meezy, hit his Story with a promising update. Though no release date was shared, he did reveal that whatever 21 decides to drop next will be well worth the wait. Sharing a photo of his shoes, he wrote, “When 21 drop… He never disappoints… Can’t wait.” 

Following the success of 2018’s  I Am > I Was that led 21 Savage to a Grammy win, the stakes are clearly high for the follow-up. He’s established himself as a leading voice out of Atlanta right now, even as a new generation of kids ushers in a new wave in the city. The rapper shared an update with fans on the album saying that he needs to perfect it before it’s delivered to the world.

Savage Mode 2 on the way, man. You know, I gotta perfect my shit. Shit takes time. I be putting a lot of hard work into my shit. I ain’t just about to drop anything,” he explained. “My shit gotta be hard so it’s gonna take me a little longer, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Check out Meezy’s post below. 

Via HNHH

