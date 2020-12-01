24kGoldn Announces New Single “Coco” With DaBaby

24kGoldn is on top of the world. He’s been bubbling for a few years and, in 2020, he’s finally getting the recognition he’s worked so hard for.

If you’ve been following the 2020 XXL Freshman throughout his career, you know that he’s been on the brink of superstardom for a while. He’s a certified hitmaker and we’ve all recognized that this year, especially through the release of “Mood” with iann dior. He’s gone viral more than a few times and, for the last few weeks, he’s had either the #1 or #2 song in the country. 24kGoldn is destined for big things, and we’re all excited to see what he comes with on his debut studio album El Dorado.

This week, “Mood” was bounced from the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 so 24kGoldn may feel compelled to release more music, potentially getting ready for his next hit record. This Friday, we’ll be listening to see if the follow-up to “Mood” is as good as we’re expecting. Today, 24k announced that he will be releasing his new single “Coco” with DaBaby at the culmination of the week.

There’s a lot of pressure on 24kGoldn to perform with this song and, judging by the snippet shared on Instagram, the record is definitely catchy. Is it catchy enough to land him a second #1 hit record though?

Are you a fan of 24kGoldn?