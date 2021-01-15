24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s Hit “Mood” Was Made By Accident

24kGoldn has been experiencing an impressive amount of critical and commercial success since his debut on the landscape. Last year, the young hitmaker earned a spot on the coveted XXL Freshman list, and he also broke a record when his collaboration with Iann Dior “Mood” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The duo made history when Billie Eilish’s “There I Am” rose to No. 2 on the chart after, marking the first time the top two spots were occupied by two artists born in this millennium. Now, the 20-year-old artist hailing from San Francisco is revealing the song would have never happened if it wasn’t for a fortunate accident.

In a new interview with Our Generation Music released this week, the young California native revealed the song’s catchy hook came to him when produces Omer Fedi and KBeazy were messing with beats while he was playing video games with Iann Dior.

“That was kind of like, the best accident I ever had in my life,” he explained. “I went to Iann’s house to go just chill and we were playing Call of Duty and Omer and KBeazy – they just start making beats because they ain’t tryna play Call of Duty. They’re producers! They’re like, ‘F*ck that sh*t! We gon’ make some beats for fun at least!’”

He continued, “And when I heard that guitar rift, I just started singing, ‘Why you always in the mood…’ And Omer was like, ‘Yo that sh*t is hot!’ So I stopped the game, went, did my part. Iann’s like, ‘I f*ck with that!’ He did his verse, I went back and did my verse. And then we stepped back like, ‘Damn, we made a good ass song!’”

Last month, 24kGoldn unleashed the visual for the DaBaby assisted single “Coco.”

