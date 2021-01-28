2Pac Throwback Pic Highlights His “Fire & Passion”

Though 2Pac Shakur is no longer with us, his legacy continues to survive through his music, throwback pictures, and stories from those who spent time in his presence. And while many have come from those who rolled with him during the Death Row days, with Snoop Dogg in particular being one of the best sources for Pac content, a new picture has surfaced courtesy of a fan with whom Pac connected back in the early nineties.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The image, as well as the interesting backstory surrounding it, was recently highlighted by Pigeons and Planes after being originally posted several years ago. In it, a woman named Adriana can be seen standing next to Pac, after apparently meeting outside a Los Angeles courthouse; in fact, a glimpse at the woman’s IG indicates that Snoop Dogg was also present at the courthouse, as she has a picture with him as well.

In the original caption, Adriana shared a few reflections from her encounter with Pac, one that ultimately led to an exchange of numbers. “He said he would take a picture with me only if we took two and exchanged numbers. He kept the other pic with my #. I’ll never forget getting to know him, the fire and passion in his eyes with every word he spoke and what a gentleman he was, with every single interaction.”

While die-hard Pac fans may very well have seen this one already, it’s a welcome sight to see the rare picture resurfacing, especially with the context of the original caption providing further insight into his character. Check it out below, and show some love to the late legend in the comments.