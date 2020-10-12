Rap Basement

Mariah Carey Slammed By '90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at "HBCU Virtual Homecoming"
The Lox Living Off Xperience
Big Sean Detroit
3 OutKast Classics Secure Platinum Plaques

Posted By on October 12, 2020

Three of OutKast’s most iconic singles, all of which stem from 2000’s “Stankonia,” have finally been certified platinum.

There’s no denying that OutKast are one of the most legendary acts in hip-hop history — no wonder, considering their discography consists of ATLiens, Aquemini, Stankonia, and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. And yet, despite everything they’ve brought to the game in nearly twenty-five years of activity, they hold fewer gold and platinum plaques than one might have expected. In a shocking turn, a few of their most timeless hits only recently hit platinum status, with a few classics bringing their total to eighteen. 

OutKast

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

According to the RIAA website, OutKast‘s “B.O.B,” “So Fresh So Clean,” and “Ms. Jackson” have officially sold one million album-equivalent units, with “Ms. Jackson” having raised the bar and gone triple platinum. Considering how all three are some of OutKast’s most widely recognizable tunes, this recent development may come as some surprise. It should be noted, however, that all three singles have been classified under the “DIGITAL” category, as opposed to the “STANDARD” category, which might explain how long the process has taken.

Either way, it’s a bit of a better late than never type of situation — don’t be surprised to see many older hits begin to land platinum certification. In the meantime be sure to show some love to OutKast’s trifecta of hits. Do you feel that Stankonia deserves to be declared the duo’s best body of work?

Via HNHH

Mariah Carey Slammed By '90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at "HBCU Virtual Homecoming"
Mariah Carey Slammed By '90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at "HBCU Virtual Homecoming"
Asian Doll Catches Heat For Endorsing Donald Trump For President
K. Michelle Extorted By Woman Who Says Her Husband Is Cheating
DaBaby Jokes About Being "Hacked" Tweeting About Throwing Hands
Joe Moses Gotta Be Careful
Ivorian Doll Daily Duppy
J Stone Feat. Dave East All Or Nothing
Ari Lennox Cognac Eyes
WSTRN Never Find/Armagidion
Mos Def Feat. Busta Rhymes Do It Now
Rod Wave Shooting Star
Lil Tracy "Messy" Video
Curren$y "1 Luv (Roll the Credits)" Video
Jealous
Mariah Carey Slammed By '90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at "HBCU Virtual Homecoming"
Asian Doll Catches Heat For Endorsing Donald Trump For President