42 Dugg Apologizes For Pulling Out Of Rolling Loud L.A., Appears At Lil Baby’s Show

Posted By on December 13, 2021

He said he would take “time to reflect on my bad decision making.”

Another weekend of Rolling Loud is behind us now that the Los Angeles edition of the festival has come to an end. Dozens of our favorite Hip Hop artists took to several stages over three days to dish out their greatest hits while rising names in the genre were happy to land a coveted spot in the show. It’s a festival that makes for iconic moments like Kanye West’s surprise appearance with Future, Yung Bleu joining Chris Brown, and Bas turning up with J. Cole

It is rare that an artist has to back out of the show or misses their appearance, but such was the case for 42 Dugg who reportedly chose to attend Lil Baby‘s Birthday Bash in Atlanta instead of making his way to the City of Angels.

42 Dugg
Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

On Twitter, Dugg offered up an apology and an enigmatic explanation as to why he missed the performance.

“I wanna apologize to all my fans in la who came to see me today but for reasons out of my control and rolling louds but I will not be performing today,” he said before adding, “Ima take this time to reflect on my bad decision making and hopefully I’ll see y’all soon.” Disappointed West Coast fans stormed timelines demanding a better excuse, but that seems to be all they could get for now.

Some have speculated it may have to do with legal issues, but that has not been substantiated. Check out 42 Dugg’s tweet below.

