42 Dugg Has Been Arrested

Posted By on August 5, 2020

Rising rapper 42 Dugg has been taken into custody after allegedly fleeing police two months ago.

It seems as if every time a rapper begins to find commercial footing, the police come a-knocking. For Detroit rapper 42 Dugg, who has been steadily rising throughout the past few months, it would appear that his past is indeed coming back to bite him. TMZ reports that Dugg was arrested on Monday morning for an incident that transpired two months ago, when he reportedly fled police in a suburb near Detroit. According to Oakland County’s chief assistant prosecutors Paul Walton, police pulled over Dugg’s Chevy Tahoe at the beginning of June, only for the rapper to peel off and flee the scene.

42 Dugg

 Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The report indicates that the car was a rental, and cops proceeded to track it to a promoter. It didn’t take long for them to find out that Dugg was actually the promoter’s client, and surveillance footage later caught him physically driving the car in question. Once they managed to catch him, he was charged with the third-degree felony of fleeing a police officer. Despite being released on a $200,000 bond, Dugg was forced to wear an ankle monitor to ensure he doesn’t attempt to flee again. 

As of now, he’s facing up to five years in prison — though it’s unlikely he’ll be seeing such a hard sentence. He’s also at risk for a $1,000 fine and a suspended license should he indeed be found guilty. Dugg is scheduled to appear in court this week, where this one is expected to be resolved entirely. Check an eye out for further developments as they occur. 

