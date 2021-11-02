Rap Basement

42 Dugg Was Supposed To Be On Tour With King Von & Pooh Shiesty Right Now

Posted By on November 1, 2021

The rapper reflected on his friends not being with him.

Artists and their teams often map out the trajectory of a rapper’s career but life has a way of interrupting those plans. The ongoing of people’s personal lives have often caused careers to derail for one reason or another, and commonly, we see this occur when tragedy strikes. We have reported on albums being pushed back or tours being delayed due to paperwork or health issues, but there are also those times when death or incarceration have disrupted schedules.

It was just one year ago when King Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta bar and the anniversary has caused many who knew him personally to take to social media to reflect on where life would be if he was still alive.

42 Dugg
Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg did just that in a recent tweet where he acknowledged not only the passing long Von but Pooh Shiesty remaining behind bars. Dugg wrote, “I miss my n*gga @KingVonFrmdaWic and my n*gga @pooh_shiesty we all suppose to be on TOUR RITE NOW GOING CRAZY RIP MY N*GGA VON AND FREE SHIESTY.”

Pooh Shiesty has remained incarcerated since he was arrested over the summer in connection to a 2020 shooting robbery. A little over a week ago, he reportedly changed his not guilty plea to guilty. Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks has been charged in Von’s murder but has been released on bond.

[via]
Via HNHH

