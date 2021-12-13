Rap Basement

50 Cent Announces Snoop Dogg “Murder Was The Case” Series

December 13, 2021

50 Cent thinks “Murder Was The Case” will end up out-performing “Power,” “BMF,” and every other show on the network.

50 Cent‘s latest show has officially been greenlit. The rapper will be bringing yet another hip-hop-oriented series to STARZ, announcing that A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case, which is based on Snoop Dogg‘s murder case in 1993, is in development.

The executive producer of BMF has danced the idea around of a show centred on Snoop Dogg’s high-profile trial, and it looks like it will be part of the same anthology series that will unpack 50’s beef with The Game. STARZ is presently looking for a writer to bring the story to life. It will focus on Snoop’s trial for allegedly killing Philip Woldermariam, a rival gang member, who Snoop’s bodyguard actually killed.

The trial took place during the launch of Snoop’s debut album Doggystyle, and it bolstered the success of the single “Murder was the Case.” 


MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will be an executive producer on the project alongside Snoop Dogg, his wife Shante Broadus, Sara Ramaker from Snoopadelic Films, and Anthony Wilson from Lionsgate Television.

“Murder was the Case is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” said 50 Cent. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”

“This is going to be Bigger than OJ […] I mean @snoopdogg Bigger than Tropicana. I believe This will break all viewership records at STARZ,” added Fif.

“I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case,” said Snoop. “This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

Will you be tuned in to Murder Was The Case? We will keep you updated on more information when the series goes into production.

[via]

Via HNHH

