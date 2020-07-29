Rap Basement

50 Cent Can’t Wait To Run Into Promoter Dragging His Name Into Lawsuit

Posted By on July 29, 2020

A promoter is in court with Las Vegas talent buyer over a co-headlining show with 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.

50 Cent doesn’t get fazed by legal matters. It seems, to an extent, some of it actually gives him some sort of thrill. Whether it’s facing off with someone like Rick Ross or going head-to-head with Teairra Marie, Fif uses these negative situations for prime IG content. That being said, a recent legal battle between a promoter in the Philippines and a Las Vegas talent buyer has now found its way onto Fif’s Instagram.

As Insignia Presents and Konstantine Deslis duke it out in court after Deslis did not refund a deposit for a Snoop Dogg-50 Cent show after they failed to secure a date for the performance. However, the fact that 50 Cent’s name is even attached to this debacle set him off. Sharing a screenshot of the article on his Instagram Page, Fif expressed that he’s looking forward to the day where he cross paths with the promoter.

“Got my name all in this bullshit, I got nothing to do with this loser. He just work at a place we performed at,” Fif wrote on IG. “I cant wait to run into him now though.”

We’ll keep you updated if the day comes that 50 Cent ends up running into the promoter. Check the post below. 

Via HNHH

