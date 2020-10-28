Rap Basement

Busta Rhymes Previews Apocalyptic "ELE2" Banger
79
0
HNHH TIDAL Wave: Ty Dolla $ign Takes Over The Week
172
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1125
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1032
0
50 Cent Celebrates Pop Smoke’s BET Hip-Hop Award Win: “For His Mom”

Posted By on October 28, 2020

50 Cent promised Pop Smoke’s mother that the late rapper would win some major awards and, last night, he did.

When he undertook the large task of executive producing Pop Smoke‘s posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which was also the rapper’s debut studio album, 50 Centpromised the late star that he would make the album so good that it would win awards

“He told his mom, he wanted to take her to a award show. So i’m gonna make sure his album gets her there,” said Fif about Pop Smoke in March. 

Last night, the prophecy was fulfilled and Pop won the award for Best New Hip Hop Artist, beating Jack Harlow, Flo Milli, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, and Rod Wave


Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The award was much-deserved and, considering his album is among the top-selling projects of the entire year, it was somewhat of a no brainer. 

50 Cent has officially chimed in on the big win, saying: “Ok, he got one, for his mom. @roddyricch thank you for helping me with this. She want to Woo.”

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, Pop’s mother was not there to accept the award. The hosts of the show accepted it on Pop’s behalf.

During the show, Quavo performed a tribute set to the late rapper, rapping a live rendition of “Aim For The Moon”, for which the official music video released this week.

Rest in peace to Pop Smoke.

Via HNHH

