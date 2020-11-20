Rap Basement

50 Cent Clowns Jeezy Over Verzuz: “21 Savage Was Right”

Posted By on November 20, 2020

After Jeezy failed to get provoked after Gucci Mane’s Verzuz “Truth” bomb, 50 Cent took to Twitter to fire off a disrespectful take.

With nearly two million people tuning in to last night’s historic Verzuz battle between Gucci Mane and Jeezy — two longtime enemies with years of bad blood between them — it’s no surprise that the rap game had many differing opinions. Though some felt inspired by Jeezy‘s willingness to take the high road and remain calm following Guwop’s decision to play “Truth,” a diss track in which he flaunts the killing of one of Jeezy’s old friends, others were put off by The Snowman’s perceived pacifism.

Jeezy 50 Cent

 Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Both Freddie Gibbs and 50 Cent were among the latter category, an unsurprising turn given that both received harsh words on Jeezy’s recent “Therapy For My Soul.” As it happens, Fif echoed Gibbs’ unflattering assessment, deeming Jeezy‘s willingness to forgive and forget to be a sign of weakness. In fact, Fif went so far as to invoke the presence of 21 Savage, who recently called out Jeezy on Savage Mode II highlight “Many Men” — you can hear 50’s thoughts on that right here. 

On the topic of Jeezy and Guwop’s Verzuz battle, which reached a boiling point immediately after “Truth” concluded, Fif had a few words to share on Twitter. “Oh shit, LMAO,” captions Fif, alongside a clip that has since reached viral status. “21 Savage was right, that boy booty.” And to add insult to injury, Fif made sure to include a peach emoji for added visual aid.

While it’s clear that 50 doesn’t respect Jeezy in the slightest, his take appears to be a minority within the hip-hop community. On the other side, many have celebrated Jeezy’s maturity and willingness to prioritize the culture over a personal vendetta. No matter where you stand, it can’t be denied that Jeezy and Gucci Mane made history last night, and at this point, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them collaborate for the first time in fifteen years. And if that does occur, don’t expect 50 Cent to hit the play button.

Go stream Jeezy’s new album The Recession 2 right here. 

Via HNHH

