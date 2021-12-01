Rap Basement

50 Cent Digs In The Vault & Shares Music Video Snippet Of Young Dolph

Posted By on November 30, 2021

Even the video’s director, Eif Rivera, was surprised to see this one.

His immediate online response to Young Dolph‘s death caused 50 Cent to receive an onslaught of backlash, but he has returned with a track that he dragged out of the vault. Today, Dolph’s loved ones gathered together to mourn his loss and celebrate his life. Memphis police continue to investigate the callous murder of the rapper and father who was gunned down in front of a local bakery as he reportedly picked up items for his mother.

There have been several rumors of retaliation, shootings, and even the murder of a Memphis comedian, however, authorities have yet to give adequate, public updates about their investigation. While that may be frustrating to those that admired Dolph, police don’t want to give up too much information about what they know thus far.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has returned to Instagram with a snippet of Young Dolph‘s verse on Gucci Mane‘s “Stunting Ain’t Nuthin,” a track from 2017. Other features included Rae Sremmurd‘s Slim Jxmmi and the song was produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Myles Harris. Fif dropped off Dolph’s portion of the music video that was directed by Eif Rivera. Even Rivera hopped in the comments surprised by the clip.

“Sheesh the vault . 5 years ago,” wrote the director. 50 Cent marked this one as a “World premiere,” so check it out below.


Via HNHH

