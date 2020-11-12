Rap Basement

50 Cent Explains Why Pop Smoke Probably Won’t Get Nominated At Grammys

Posted By on November 12, 2020

50 Cent explains why he doesn’t think Pop Smoke will be nominated at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.

As the year comes to a close, hip-hop fans are wondering who will earn the coveted nominations in the Best Rap Album category at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

Music executives and fans alike are waiting for the nominations to be announced, with many anticipating some love for Lil Baby’s My Turn, Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake, and more. With the way the project has been received by the public, some also believe that Pop Smoke’s posthumous Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon might get nominated. While that much is possible, the album’s executive producer 50 Cent is doubtful that it will happen.

Speaking with Spotify’s RapCaviar, 50 Cent explained why he doesn’t think Pop Smoke will be nominated at the GRAMMY Awards.

“If it’s recognized, it’ll only get recognized because he’s gone,” said the rap legend. “The content is similar to what I would do. They didn’t recognize mine. They gave me GRAMMYs when I was with Em. When I’m on records with Eminem. Other than that, they’re afraid to give him GRAMMYs because they think it’s teaching the audience to want to be like Pop. And to be like him is to be a part of gang culture. Who you see get GRAMMYs that is making Drill music? You mean to tell me ain’t none of those songs worthy of it? Those platforms are not for them to acknowledge. It’s for the culture, the people to embrace those tones and to really appreciate the artist for doing that.”

Fif is, unfortunately, making some good points here. Historically, we have not seen many artists like Pop Smoke take home prizes at the GRAMMY Awards. Do you think that will change in 2021?

Via HNHH

