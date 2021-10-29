Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

50 Cent Invited DaBaby To Join Him On Rolling Loud New York Stage
357
0
Rakim, KRS-One, Slick Rick Concert Canceled Because Of Anti-Vaxxer Backlash: Report
278
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3891
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1046
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

50 Cent Invited DaBaby To Join Him On Rolling Loud New York Stage

Posted By on October 28, 2021

Promoters reportedly approved the appearance but it has been shared that DaBaby’s performance wasn’t included in the Livestream.

It was a full-circle moment for DaBaby after the rapper returned to the Rolling Loud stage. By now, you may have come across an article or 100 about DaBaby’s unfortunate incident while performing at Rolling Loud Miami months ago. The North Carolina artist was slammed for his rant about gay people and HIV/AIDS, and he further dug himself into a hole with his explanation where he said he wasn’t speaking about his gay fans because they weren’t “junkies.”

DaBaby has pushed forward full steam ahead with his career despite the global backlash, and he has had several of his peers and mentors in his corner, including 50 Cent.

NLE Choppa, DaBaby, 50 Cent
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

“He’s only two years into his career. There’s no artist development,” Fif said back in August. “There’s no strong A&R in this. There’s definitely no media training.” He added that DaBaby will “bounce back,” stating, “Remember, they tried to cancel Chris Brown five or six times.”

According to TMZ, DaBaby took to the Rolling Loud New York stage with 50 Cent—a move that was approved beforehand by festival officials. The outlet even shared a brief snippet of the two onstage together, however, it has been reported that his portion of the performance was aed from the Livestream of the event.

Check it out below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rakim, KRS-One, Slick Rick Concert Canceled Because Of Anti-Vaxxer Backlash: Report
278 525 21
0
French Montana Claims Akon Gifted Him A Fake Watch
344 525 26
1

Recent Stories

50 Cent Invited DaBaby To Join Him On Rolling Loud New York Stage
357
0
Rakim, KRS-One, Slick Rick Concert Canceled Because Of Anti-Vaxxer Backlash: Report
278
0
French Montana Claims Akon Gifted Him A Fake Watch
344
1
Chante Moore Announces Engagement To Former BET Exec Stephen Hill
265
0
Lil Uzi Vert Shares Teaser For New Song & Video Titled “Demon High”
318
0
More News

Trending Songs

Bobby Shmurda Cartier Lens
40
0
French Montana I Don't Really Care
13
0
Jay-Z, Jadakiss & Conway The Machine Feat. BackRoad Gee King Kong Riddim
185
0
Jay-Z & Kid Cudi Guns Go Bang
132
0
Mario Feat. Chris Brown Get Back
132
0
Lil Uzi Vert Demon High
79
0
Thurz & DJ Battlecat Feat. Sham1016, Airplane James & Fat Ron Outside
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

My Favorite Color “MAYDAY” Video
185
0
Eli Fross Feat. Lil Zay Osama “Mad Max” Video
146
0
Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

50 Cent Invited DaBaby To Join Him On Rolling Loud New York Stage
Rakim, KRS-One, Slick Rick Concert Canceled Because Of Anti-Vaxxer Backlash: Report
French Montana Claims Akon Gifted Him A Fake Watch