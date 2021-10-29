50 Cent Invited DaBaby To Join Him On Rolling Loud New York Stage

It was a full-circle moment for DaBaby after the rapper returned to the Rolling Loud stage. By now, you may have come across an article or 100 about DaBaby’s unfortunate incident while performing at Rolling Loud Miami months ago. The North Carolina artist was slammed for his rant about gay people and HIV/AIDS, and he further dug himself into a hole with his explanation where he said he wasn’t speaking about his gay fans because they weren’t “junkies.”

DaBaby has pushed forward full steam ahead with his career despite the global backlash, and he has had several of his peers and mentors in his corner, including 50 Cent.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

“He’s only two years into his career. There’s no artist development,” Fif said back in August. “There’s no strong A&R in this. There’s definitely no media training.” He added that DaBaby will “bounce back,” stating, “Remember, they tried to cancel Chris Brown five or six times.”

According to TMZ, DaBaby took to the Rolling Loud New York stage with 50 Cent—a move that was approved beforehand by festival officials. The outlet even shared a brief snippet of the two onstage together, however, it has been reported that his portion of the performance was aed from the Livestream of the event.

Check it out below.