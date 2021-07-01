Rap Basement

50 Cent Is Tripping Out About Bill Cosby’s Release From Prison

Posted By on July 1, 2021

50 Cent jokes about Bill Cosby’s overturned conviction with a goofy throwback clip of the recently released comedian.

On Wednesday, the entire world was shocked to learn that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction had been unexpectedly overturned. Within hours the disgraced comedian was released from prison, and after serving two years in prison, Cosby was officially a free man. Naturally, the news spread like wildfire, and it has sparked countless reactions, from Boosie Badazz welcoming him home to Phylicia Rashad reiterating her belief that Cosby was innocent all along.

No one seems to be having more of a field day with Cosby’s recent release, however, than 50 Cent. Upon hearing the news on Wednesday, the rapper-turned-television executive posted a creepy throwback picture of Jell-O Puddding Pop ad that featured Bill Cosby, along with the caption “My son Bill beat that case, These hoe’s be tripping.” Early Thursday morning, Cosby’s newfound freedom was obviously still tickling 50 Cent because he returned to Instagram with yet another Cosby-related joke.

Attorney Jennifer Bonjean, Bill Cosby, and spokesperson Andrew Wyatt speak outside of Bill Cosby's home on June 30, 2021 in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. Bill Cosby was released from prison after court overturns his sex assault conviction.
Michael Abbott/Getty Images

The rapper shared a throwback video from Bill Cosby’s 2018 that ironically became a meme due to Cosby’s goofy antics during such a high stakes case. In the video, Cosby moves comically, ducking side to side as if to evade the press, and now the video has a whole new context considering that Cosby eventually beat the case.

“LOL Bill Cosby back on the loose,” 50 Cent jokes in the post’s caption before promoting a few of his own properties. “Catch FOR LIFE on IMDb Tv. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Hip-Hop artists like J.I.D have already been responding to jokes like 50’s with distaste, so stay tuned to see if anyone presses the former G-Unit rapper about his nonstop Bill Cosby jokes. In the meantime, check out 50 Cent‘s hilarious post below.

Via HNHH

