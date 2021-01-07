Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T.I. Responds With A Message After Capitol Raid
159
0
Maryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder Trial
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1204
3
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
913
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

50 Cent Reacts To Capitol Building Chaos

Posted By on January 7, 2021

Following the shocking and surreal storming of the Capitol building, 50 Cent took a moment to look back on this past summer’s BLM protests.

As one of hip-hop’s legendary icons, 50 Cent‘s opinion carries a lot of weight. And while he’s been relatively quiet on the musical front — save for a recent comeback drop with NLE Choppa — the Curtis rapper seldom misses a chance to offer commentary on the culture’s major events. Following yesterday’s violent storming of the Capitol building — enacted by Donald Trump’s supporters and leaving four dead as a result — many artists were quick to notice a disturbing double standard.

50 Cent

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

For the most part, the forceful and no-nonsense police response seen during the past summer’s Black Lives Matter protests was notably toned down. Footage emerged in which police were taking selfies with rioters, many of whom have been captured in photographs and video footage. As the chaos transpired, 50 Cent was left watching it unfold, drawing a comparison between the storming of Capitol and the aforementioned BLM protests. To emphasize the hypocrisy, Fif shared a picture of a gleeful rioter in the midst of looting, offering up some of his signature wit to drive his point home.

“BLM wasn’t invited, Trump told us to stop by the crib, Hi mom just re decorating,” captions Fif, offering a rare foray into the realm of political punditry. While his comment was tinged with humor, it does stand in line with the response that many rappers have been voicing — primarily, the disturbing speculation that a different outcome would have occurred had the rioters, looters, and protesters been black. Though 50 Cent did his best to highlight the dark and surreal absurdism surrounding yesterday’s incident, it’s likely that the fallout of what transpired will continue to stir conversation for some time. Check out his post for yourself below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Maryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder Trial
132 525 10
0
T.I. Responds With A Message After Capitol Raid
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

T.I. Responds With A Message After Capitol Raid
159
0
Maryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder Trial
132
0
Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Certified Platinum
172
0
Lil Durk Pledges To Stop “Name Dropping The Dead” In Music
159
0
Fans Claim Eminem’s “We Made You” Predicted Capitol Riots
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kelly Clarkson Hold On, We're Going Home (Cover)
159
0
The Game Church For Thugs
79
0
Last Days Feat. Benny The Butcher Tradition
172
0
Marlon Craft At The Door
119
0
Key Glock Off The Porch
93
0
Rick Ross Feat. Styles P Keys To The Crib
212
1
Big E Feat. Wale & DJ Money Feel The Power
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Nav Feat. Gunna “Young Wheezy” Video
93
0
Lil Durk Feat. King Von “Still Trappin'” Video
172
0
Tyga “Nigo In Beverly Hills” Video
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T.I. Responds With A Message After Capitol Raid
Maryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder Trial
Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Certified Platinum