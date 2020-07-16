50 Cent Reacts To Carole Baskin’s Cringeworthy Rendition Of His Song

“In Da Club” is the quintessential birthday party song, universally earning recognition as one of the tracks to play when the birthday boy or girl is getting turnt up. 50 Cent is still cashing major checks from the record nearly two decades later. This week, Carole Baskin, who is infamous for her portrayal on the hit docu-series Tiger King, checked in and sang her own rendition of the song with her husband, making headlines because of just how cringe-worthy it was.

Things always have a way of getting back to 50 Cent though and, shortly after it went viral, he shared his reaction to Baskin’s version.

Posting the same video to his proper page, Fif gloated over how impactful the song was and continues to be.

“This song wasn’t music it was magic,” he says. “It went everywhere in the world then never went away. Every day is somebody’s birthday. But the shit it did to Murder inc Lol.”

With such a memorable chorus and the mindset that, every day, somebody is celebrating their day of birth, 50 Cent ensured a lifetime of revenue checks from this one.

What do you think of Carole Baskin’s rendition of the song? Is it as embarrassing as everyone is saying?