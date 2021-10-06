50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle’s DaBaby Joke From “The Closer”

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle’s final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.

One viral joke from The Closer involved Dave Chappelle negotiating with the LGBTQ community for the release of DaBaby. “A lot of the LGBTQ community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy,” Chappelle jokingly explained. “He once shot a n***a and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career.”

“Do you see where I’m going with this?” Chappelle continued. “In our country, you can shoot and kill a n***a but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

That joke alone has sparked mixed reception from fans, and while we wait to see if and how DaBaby reacts to being name-dropped in a Dave Chappelle comedy special, it turns out that DaBaby’s newfound mentor, 50 Cent, has something to say about it.



According to Fif, not only is Dave Chappelle “a funny mother f*cker,” but he also was able to expertly lay out what makes hip-hop culture so intriguing.

“Dave Chappelle is a funny mother fucker that was flawless,” 50 Cent said. ” Hip hop loves things that are damaged, that’s the beauty of the culture. @dababy is on a new path music has changed everything.”

See 50 Cent‘s full post, as well as Dave Chappelle’s DaBaby joke, below.

Have you checked out the rest of Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix comedy special? If so, what are your thoughts on The Closer?