Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: "I'm So Run Down"
172
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
Papoose September
2859
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1509
1
50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle’s DaBaby Joke From “The Closer”

Posted By on October 6, 2021

50 Cent praises Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer” and comments on hip-hop culture’s love for “damaged” things.

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle’s final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.

One viral joke from The Closer involved Dave Chappelle negotiating with the LGBTQ community for the release of DaBaby. “A lot of the LGBTQ community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy,” Chappelle jokingly explained. “He once shot a n***a and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career.”

“Do you see where I’m going with this?” Chappelle continued. “In our country, you can shoot and kill a n***a but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

That joke alone has sparked mixed reception from fans, and while we wait to see if and how DaBaby reacts to being name-dropped in a Dave Chappelle comedy special, it turns out that DaBaby’s newfound mentor, 50 Cent, has something to say about it.

DaBaby and 50 Cent attend 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' global premiere event and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

According to Fif, not only is Dave Chappelle “a funny mother f*cker,” but he also was able to expertly lay out what makes hip-hop culture so intriguing.

“Dave Chappelle is a funny mother fucker that was flawless,” 50 Cent said. ” Hip hop loves things that are damaged, that’s the beauty of the culture. @dababy is on a new path music has changed everything.”

See 50 Cent‘s full post, as well as Dave Chappelle’s DaBaby joke, below.

 Have you checked out the rest of Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix comedy special? If so, what are your thoughts on The Closer?

Via HNHH

Kodak Black Explains Why He Won't Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk
331
0
Jayda Cheaves Explains Awkward LL Cool J Encounter: "So Sorry, No Disrespect"
754
1
R. Kelly Receives Support After YouTube Removes Channels
860
1
