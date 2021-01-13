50 Cent Reacts To His New Song Going #1: “I’m Still 50 Cent”

50 Cent just has a knack for creating some incredible theme music. The original theme song for Power, “Big Rich Town”, is widely regarded as one of the best television themes in recent history. The rap legend continued his stretch of media dominance with the release of “Part of the Game”, his new theme music for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, featuring NLE Choppa and newcomer Rileyy Lanez.

The song was a hit from the jump, exciting fans who were happy to hear 50 Cent get back in the studio. Still, at 45-years-old, 50 Cent can rhyme with the best of them, coming correct with his energy and delivery. The song’s release has been so successful that it’s been the #1 most-added song on urban radio, a feat that Fiddy is overjoyed about.

“Raising Kanan theme song (Part of the Game) #1 most added at urban radio,” announced Fif on Instagram. “Oh sh*t i’m still 50cent LOL.”

Even in the late stages of 50’s music career, he remains as dominant as he’s always been. And these days, he’s doing so while wearing a million other hats. On social media, Fiddy is a mainstay, entertaining all of his followers with daily trollery on Instagram. In television and film, he’s one of the hottest producers of the last few years. And as a businessman, Fif is unmatched, constantly promoting his ventures with Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi.

Listen to “Part of the Game” below and let us know how hyped you are for Power Book III: Raising Kanan.