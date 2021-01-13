Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Who Is Erica Banks? Everything To Know About The “Buss It” Rapper
79
0
Cardi B Discloses Million Dollar Budget For The “WAP” Video And Others
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1046
0
Wiz Khalifa
993
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

50 Cent Reacts To His New Song Going #1: “I’m Still 50 Cent”

Posted By on January 13, 2021

50 Cent’s new theme song for “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the #1 most added song on urban radio.

50 Cent just has a knack for creating some incredible theme music. The original theme song for Power, “Big Rich Town”, is widely regarded as one of the best television themes in recent history. The rap legend continued his stretch of media dominance with the release of “Part of the Game”, his new theme music for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, featuring NLE Choppa and newcomer Rileyy Lanez. 

The song was a hit from the jump, exciting fans who were happy to hear 50 Cent get back in the studio. Still, at 45-years-old, 50 Cent can rhyme with the best of them, coming correct with his energy and delivery. The song’s release has been so successful that it’s been the #1 most-added song on urban radio, a feat that Fiddy is overjoyed about.

“Raising Kanan theme song (Part of the Game) #1 most added at urban radio,” announced Fif on Instagram. “Oh sh*t i’m still 50cent LOL.”

Even in the late stages of 50’s music career, he remains as dominant as he’s always been. And these days, he’s doing so while wearing a million other hats. On social media, Fiddy is a mainstay, entertaining all of his followers with daily trollery on Instagram. In television and film, he’s one of the hottest producers of the last few years. And as a businessman, Fif is unmatched, constantly promoting his ventures with Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi.

Listen to “Part of the Game” below and let us know how hyped you are for Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Who Is Erica Banks? Everything To Know About The “Buss It” Rapper
79 525 6
0
Barack Obama Shows Major Love To Anderson .Paak
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Who Is Erica Banks? Everything To Know About The “Buss It” Rapper
79
0
Cardi B Discloses Million Dollar Budget For The “WAP” Video And Others
146
0
Barack Obama Shows Major Love To Anderson .Paak
106
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Tackles Lil Wayne’s “Racism Does Not Exist” Comment
119
0
MF DOOM’s Music Sees Massive 870% Boost In Streams
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

The Lox Feat. Lil Kim & DMX Money, Power, & Respect
53
0
Lil West TMZ!
79
0
Nyck Caution Feat. Denzel Curry Bad Day
119
0
Doe Boy & Veeze NCAA
159
0
Ashnikko Feat. Kelis Deal With It
106
0
Asiahn My World
146
0
will.i.am American Dream
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

French Montana Feat. Jack Harlow, Lil Durk “Hot Boy Bling” Video
159
0
King Von “Armed & Dangerous” Video
199
0
Saweetie Feat. Doja Cat “Best Friend” Video
490
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Who Is Erica Banks? Everything To Know About The “Buss It” Rapper
Cardi B Discloses Million Dollar Budget For The “WAP” Video And Others
Barack Obama Shows Major Love To Anderson .Paak