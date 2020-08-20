Rap Basement

50 Cent Reacts To Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album Going Platinum

Posted By on August 20, 2020

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon” has officially been certified Platinum with over 1.5 billion streams.

Pop Smoke‘s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is one of the most successful albums of the year so far. It’s an enjoyable listen from front to back, proving Pop’s skills as a serious artist who likely would have made serious waves in music for years to come. It’s truly unfortunate that he is no longer here to share his gift with the world. 

The album, which is challenging Taylor Swift and Juice WRLD for the #1 spot next week, has officially been certified platinum with over 1.5 billion streams. The executive producer of the project, 50 Cent, is clearly happy with what he was able to put together posthumously for Pop Smoke, reacting to the big news on social media.

“Not bad,” he wrote alongside the RIAA Platinum certification. “She want to fuck wit the Woo @roddyricch on fire. You know the vibes.”

In addition to the news, 50 Cent’s collaboration with Pop Smoke and Roddy Ricch, “The Woo,” was recently certified Gold by the RIAA, certainly giving the album even more of a boost.

As it continues to perform remarkably well, we wouldn’t be surprised for a double-plat plaque to eventually be delivered to Pop’s family.

Right now, we’re missing Pop Smoke. Rest in peace to such a talented individual.

Via HNHH

