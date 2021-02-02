50 Cent Reflects On Receiving Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

50 Cent may have portrayed himself as a cold, calculating, and generally unforgiving individual –– but that’s not to say he isn’t capable of feeling nostalgia like the rest of us. And though moments of sentimentality are rare, every so often 50 provides deeper insight into the moments that matter to him most. Yesterday evening, Fif took some time to reflect on the one-year anniversary of his Hollywood Walk Of Fame induction, an event that drew appearances from his longtime collaborators Eminem and Dr. Dre.

“1 year ago today I received my star on the walk of fame,” captions 50, sharing a few snapshots from the momentous occasion. “Cool shit!” Conway The Machine, with whom Fif collaborated on the gully Griselda banger “City On The Map,” hit the comments to fire off a goat emoji; clearly, Machine recognizes that 50’s pen game deserves as much credit as his business acumen. DC Young Fly had a more humorous take on the image, noting that Fif is “the only Mafukka that can get Eminem out the house.” An impressive accomplishment in and of itself.

One year removed from 50’s big day, it’s still impressive to see how powerful the entity once known as the “3-Headed-Monster” remains. Few rap dynasties spark as much nostalgia as Shady/Aftermath in their heydey, an era that brought fans 50 Cent at the height of his craft. And while they haven’t exactly been working together on any new music, it’s evident that both Dre and Em remain loyal to 50, having come through to show support during the big ceremony. In fact, Eminem actually took a moment to share a few words about his pal, praising his juggling ability among other standout qualities.

Congratulations to 50 Cent, who only continues to expand his television empire with every passing day.