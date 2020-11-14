Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

50 Cent Reveals Jeremih Is In The ICU With COVID-19

Posted By on November 14, 2020

50 Cent, Chance The Rapper, and Hitmaka asked for fans to send their prayers Jeremih’s way.

Earlier today, Hitmaka took to Instagram with a message for his fans, asking for them to send prayers to singer Jeremih. The message had many fans worried about the artist’s condition, especially with the way Hitmaka had worded the post. “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings,” Hitmaka said. He then continued his message on his Instagram story, saying “My dawg changed my life he gone pull thru pray for @jeremih. We need that energy. Pray for my brother he gone shake back.”

With fans looking for more details, 50 Cent went on his own Instagram page and also asked for prayers, revealing that Jeremih is currently sick with COVID-19 and is in the ICU as a result. “Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real ðð¿ he’s in ICU in Chicago,” 50 wrote.

Numerous fans have taken to social media to offer prayers for Jeremih, and most recently, Chance The Rapper went on Twitter where he offered a heartfelt message for Jeremih. “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” Chance wrote. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

As it stands, details surrounding Jeremih’s exact condition are scarce although we hope for quick recovery. Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Via HNHH

