50 Cent Roasts GRAMMYs Over “Best Rap Album” Nominees

Posted By on November 25, 2020

50 Cent calls the GRAMMYs “out of touch” for the Best Rap Album nominations.

With the nominations in the Best Rap Album category at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, it looks like the Recording Academy is taking a different approach than they generally do, celebrating lyricists over popular album sales

If the Academy were more interested in what the general public was feeling this year, Lil Baby’s My Turn, Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake likely would have been nominated. Instead, the GRAMMYs chose to recognize some lesser-celebrated rappers (in this sphere, at least) on a grand stage, nominating D Smoke, Royce Da 5’9″, Jay Electronica, and others in the category.

While some have found the Best Rap Album choices to be refreshing, others, like 50 Cent, are unimpressed and think the Academy is “out of touch”.

“They out of touch this shit ain’t it, get the fuck outta here,” wrote the outspoken rap legend on Instagram in a since-deleted post, which was spotted by HipHopDX.

As pointed out, it’s possible that Fif is angry about Pop Smoke not being nominated in this category given his executive production role in his posthumous album. Pop is nominated for his first GRAMMY Award, albeit for “Dior”, which Fiddy had no part in releasing.

Are you a fan of the direction the Academy went for the Best Rap Album nominees? Sound off in the comments.

[via]

Via HNHH

