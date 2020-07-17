Rap Basement

50 Cent & Roddy Ricch To Drop “The Woo” Music Video On Pop Smoke’s Birthday

Posted By on July 17, 2020

50 Cent shared a preview of the music video for “The Woo,” his collab with Roddy Ricch and Pop Smoke, which will premiere on the late rapper’s birthday.

50 Cent and Roddy Ricch are gearing up to drop the music video for their collaboration with the late Pop Smoke, “The Woo,” next week, and based on the first glimpse, these visuals are about to go crazy. Fif provided a brief preview of the Eif Rivera-directed video, which will feature old footage of the late rapper prior to his tragic death in February. According to Fif, the video is set to premiere next Monday, July 20th, which would have been Pop’s 21st birthday. 

“You know da Vibes,” Fif wrote on Instagram. “Monday is Pops birthday so Video Monday.” In the sneak peek, clips of 50 and Roddy hanging around with some female companions are cut with shots of TV screens playing throwback footage of Pop performing onstage and dancing on top of cars.

“The Woo” was featured on Pop’s posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moonwhich was released earlier this month and is currently sitting at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 charts. According to 50, a deluxe edition of the album is on the way soon, although a specific release date has yet to be announced. However, he did mention that Fivio Foreign would be included on the deluxe version of Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon.

[Via]

Via HNHH

