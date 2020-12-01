Rap Basement

50 Cent Shares “Power III: Raising Kanan” Theme Song With NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez

Posted By on November 30, 2020

Fans recently heard a snippet of “Part of the Game” courtesy of NLE Choppa.

Three days after NLE Choppa posted a preview of his collaboration with 50 Cent, the media mogul has shared the full song. Fif’s Power series has dominated the airwaves for years, and as the mid-season premiere of Power II: Ghost inches closer to its December 6 release, the rapper is already teasing Power III: Raising Kanan.

The third spin-off series is slated for release in 2021, but that hasn’t stopped 50 Cent from stirring the hype. He’s shared mysterious images that show he’s neck-deep in the filming process, and now he’s back with the official theme song. Fif decided to just post the track to his Instagram page and you’ll hear not only NLE Choppa but R&B singer-songwriter Rileyy Lanez on “Part of the Game.”

“When I had the idea to create the Power universe I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree. I am looking forward to releasing Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force soon,” said 50 Cent. The cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan includes Omar Epps, Quincy Brown, Mekai Curtis, and Patina Miller. Check out a look at the cast above and listen to the Raising Kanan theme song with 50 Cent, NLE Choppa, and Riley Lanez below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

[via]
Via HNHH

