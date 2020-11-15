50 Cent & The Game “Verzuz” Could Happen If Wack 100 Gets His Way

We’re getting some major news regarding Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s “Verzuz.” This morning, Gucci Mane and Jeezy confirmed that they’ll be facing off in what will likely be one of the biggest Verzuz battles of all time. After years of feuding, in a way that’s deeper than rap, the two will be coming together to hopefully squash their beef publicly for the first time ever.



While Verzuz is a celebration of music and culture, it appears that we might be able to expect even more pairings of former foes. Wack 100 is pushing heavily to see his client, The Game, go against 50 Cent in the Verzuz ring. From the sounds of it, The Game sounds like he’s down so the ball is left in Fif’s court. Wack made a public call to DJ Kay Slay and Uncle Murda to help bring this to life.

“I got em to Shake hands and function in the same clubs together twice,” Wack wrote in reference to the time he got 50 Cent and The Game to chop it up as tensions were high. “With a little help from @unclemurda & @djkayslay It just might happen,” Wack added.

“All Respect @50cent you told me we was good let’s give em what they want @losangelesconfidential smiles everyday — #BridgingTheGap,” Wack 100 wrote.

If this were to happen, it would certainly mark one of the biggest Verzuz battles to date. No doubt it would break some sort of record on Instagram. The problem is that 50 Cent has appeared disinterested in engaging in the event, at least when he was asked to face-off against T.I.. Perhaps Uncle Murda and DJ Kay Slay can persuade Fif into doing a Verzuz for the culture.