50 Cent Thinks He Made Pop Smoke’s Goal A Reality

Posted By on July 13, 2020

Pop Smoke told 50 Cent he wanted to bring his mother to an award show and, with his posthumous album, Fif thinks she’ll get to attend more than one.

During a conversation with 50 Cent, Pop Smoke said that his goal was to bring his mother to an award show. With his posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, Fiddy thinks his wish will become reality.

When he took on the role of executive producer of the album, 50 Cent vowed to make an album so good that it would get nominated at all the big award ceremonies. With a #1 debut on the Billboard 200 and tons of replay value, he thinks that Pop is looking down on him with a smile.


Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In a new interview with Billboard’s Carl Lamarre, Fif spoke about his friendship with Pop Smoke, touching on how he thinks Shoot For The Stars will get the rapper’s mother to the award shows.

Lamarre and Fif spoke about Pop’s interpolation of “Many Men,” to which the rap legend claimed that it’s time for younger rappers to put their own spin on his older material. When he thought about it, recalling Pop’s funeral and how he lent out his car to the rapper’s family, Fiddy says that he thinks he’ll be able to bring Pop’s mom to an award show, making his dream come true.

Obviously, the moment is bittersweet. It would have been nice to see Pop be able to bring her himself but we’re sure he’s looking down from Heaven as he screams out a big “Woo” in celebration.

[via]

Via HNHH

