50 Cent Trolls Cubin Link’s Cooking Skills With Hilarious Thanksgiving Post

Posted By on November 25, 2021

50 Cent roasts Cuban Link’s cooking skills after she appears to obliterate their Thanksgiving turkey.

Today is Thanksgiving in the U.S., so many of the Hip-Hop community’s favorite artists are celebrating in some form or fashion, from artists like Big Sean tuning into the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears game to Ari Fletcher and MoneyBagg Yo celebrating their “sex-iversary.” 

50 Cent, on the other hand, is spending his Thanksgiving on Instagram, joking about how the traditional centerpiece of his Thanksgiving feast has been utterly destroyed.

50 Cent attends STARZ Series "BMF" world premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Fif took to Instagram early Thanksgiving morning to commemorate the holiday and throw some jabs at his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines in the process. The rap mogul-turned-television executive shared a photo of a scorched, black turkey, and according to him, it’s all Cuban Link’s fault.

“i told her ass let the chef cook. she said ‘no i want to do it for us. just let me try,’ now i’m a have a damn Turkey and cheese sandwich and lay down. @_cuban_link,” 50 cent wrote in the post’s caption.

See 50 Cent‘s funny Thanksgiving post below.


Cuban Link even hopped in Fif’s comments, and while the fitness trainer, entrepreneur, and aspiring lawyer didn’t confirm whether or not that charcoaled turkey was the result of her efforts in the kitchen, she did respond with “Lmaooo” and a flood of punch emojis.

Instagram Screenshot Cuban Link Comment On 50 Cent Post Thanksgiving 2021
Instagram

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating in the United States!

Via HNHH

