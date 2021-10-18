Rap Basement

50 Cent Wishes Eminem Happy Birthday

Posted By on October 18, 2021

Eminem turned 49-years-old this weekend.

Eminem turned 49-years-old this weekend, and his biggest fans helped him celebrate with thoughtful messages on social media. The reclusive rapper did not break his silence on his birthday, but some of the people closest to him made sure to send their regards as he turned one year older. Among the group of people celebrating Em’s forty-ninth birthday was 50 Cent, who dedicated a post to his friend on Instagram.

Posting a picture of Marshall from the recent opening of his Detroit restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti, 50 Cent wrote, “Happy B day to my guy @eminem wishing him many more God bless.”

Of course, Fiddy also left hashtags for his two liquor partnerships, as he always does. In the comments, some other hip-hop icons sent their love to Eminem, including Fat Joe, who sent a myriad of praying hands emojis.


Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Despite being in this later stage of his career, Eminem is still significantly active in the rap game. This month, he released a surprise remix to “Venom,” in addition to his new verse on “Last One Standing” with Skylar Grey, Mozzy, and Polo G. He also dropped a merch collection to support the latter release.

Join us in wishing Eminem a happy (belated) birthday and check out 50 Cent‘s post below.

Via HNHH

