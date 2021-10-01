Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
1959
0
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1403
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

50 Cent Would Cast Nicki Minaj As His Love Interest In A Romantic Comedy

Posted By on September 30, 2021

The “BMF” mogul claims he “understands her more than other people.”

His BMF series on Starz is becoming just as, if not more, talked about as Power, further solidifying 50 Cent as a producing force in the television arena. The Rap mogul has moved from the booth to the boardroom and he has been sharing new shows for years. They’ve taken over airwaves to become some of the most popular series on the small screen, and Fif is apparently setting his sights on new ideas with Nicki Minaj.

Recently, 50 Cent visited Renaissance Man with Jalen Rose and answered a few spitfire questions. He was asked about a rapper that doesn’t have an acting career who he believes should. After taking moment to think about the perfect response, 50 Cent answered, “DaBaby.”

Nicki Minaj
Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

Then, Rose asked him if he would ever star in a romantic comedy, and if so, who would he want to do a love scene with. “Nicki Minaj would be fun to be in a romantic comedy with,” said Fif. “I kinda understand her a little bit more than the other people. I mean, she does sh*t—she’s tougher and being like this…but she’s being an asshole because she’s telling you you’re not going to take advantage of her.”

Minaj hasn’t responded to 50 Cent‘s suggestion, but it would be interesting, to say the least, to see these two cast as lovers in a rom-com. Check out Fif talking about Minaj and more below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show
291
0
Burna Boy, Mahalia & More Secure Spots On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
199
0
Meek Mill Chooses Between “Expensive Pain” And “Championships”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Headie One Cry
79
0
Popcaan Superior
93
0
Fresh Porter Feat. Young Crazy & Rioo Trap A Lot
106
0
Kent Jones Feat. Rick Ross Bout It
146
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands Feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie Hot
132
0
Tone Stith Feat. Maeta Something In The Water
146
0
NorthsideBenji Keep Runnin'
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kali Uchis Feat. SZA “Fue Mejor (Remix)” Video
265
0
Keemo “Boujee” Video
278
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Durk “Already Won” Video
516
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show