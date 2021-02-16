Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
66
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13036
2
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1337
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

50 Cent’s “BMF” Series Wraps First 2 Episodes

Posted By on February 16, 2021

With hype for 50 Cent’s upcoming series “BMF” at an all-time high, the rapper has confirmed that the first two episodes have finished filming.

50 Cent‘s television empire continues to fire on all cylinders, with upcoming series like Power Book 3: Raising Kanan and the anticipated BMF currently in the works. Set to follow the life and rise of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his notorious crime empire, Fif has previously described the ambitious series as “a movie” — a hype-inducing claim that came with a budget-increase request to home network Starz.

50 Cent

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Now, 50 Cent has confirmed that some progress has been made behind the camera, taking to Instagram to share a promising update on BMF. Director Tasha Smith has officially wrapped up the first two episodes, and 50 opted to celebrate the occasion while stoking further hype for the anticipated series. “@tasha4realsmith got the job done episode 1 and 2 in the can,” captions Fif. “BOOM.” At this point, it’s certainly exciting to see the series beginning to take shape, and we can only hope that 50 continues to be forthcoming in his updates as production progresses. 

Though there has yet to be a proper release date for BMF, many details about what’s to be expected have already been released. For one, the cast includes Russell Hornsby, Steve Harris, Kash Doll, and more. And while this one is a bit more general, 50 has teased that BMF would be “bigger than Power,” though claims of such nature should always be taken with a grain of salt. Either way, with production moving along at a steady pace, don’t be surprised to see the official first look sooner than later. Are you excited to catch this one on TV?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
66 525 5
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
66
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday
93
0
Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” Turns 3
119
0
Ice-T Turns 63: Happy Birthday To The OG
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

YNW Bortlen Feat. Toosii Lovey Dovey
146
0
Lupe Fiasco Put You On Game
119
0
Fat Ray Feat. Danny Brown Dopeman Heaven
199
0
Joey Fatts Better Days
185
0
Nef The Pharaoh Feat. DaBoii Mentions
212
0
Megan Thee Stallion Southside Forever Freestyle
212
0
Big L Put It On
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
185
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
225
1
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday