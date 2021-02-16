50 Cent’s “BMF” Series Wraps First 2 Episodes

50 Cent‘s television empire continues to fire on all cylinders, with upcoming series like Power Book 3: Raising Kanan and the anticipated BMF currently in the works. Set to follow the life and rise of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his notorious crime empire, Fif has previously described the ambitious series as “a movie” — a hype-inducing claim that came with a budget-increase request to home network Starz.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Now, 50 Cent has confirmed that some progress has been made behind the camera, taking to Instagram to share a promising update on BMF. Director Tasha Smith has officially wrapped up the first two episodes, and 50 opted to celebrate the occasion while stoking further hype for the anticipated series. “@tasha4realsmith got the job done episode 1 and 2 in the can,” captions Fif. “BOOM.” At this point, it’s certainly exciting to see the series beginning to take shape, and we can only hope that 50 continues to be forthcoming in his updates as production progresses.

Though there has yet to be a proper release date for BMF, many details about what’s to be expected have already been released. For one, the cast includes Russell Hornsby, Steve Harris, Kash Doll, and more. And while this one is a bit more general, 50 has teased that BMF would be “bigger than Power,” though claims of such nature should always be taken with a grain of salt. Either way, with production moving along at a steady pace, don’t be surprised to see the official first look sooner than later. Are you excited to catch this one on TV?