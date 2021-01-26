Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21

Posted By on January 26, 2021

Rapper 6 Dogs has reportedly taken his own life.

Atlanta-based underground rapper 6 Dogs has reportedly passed away after committing suicide. He was 21-years old.

The news first broke via Everything Georgia on Twitter according to a Heavy report. The account tweeted, “Atlanta rapper ‘6 Dogs’ has passed away from suicide. RIP.” Although there are currently no other details and no confirmation from the artist’s camp yet, the news has spread quickly, and many of 6 Dogs’ peers have taken to twitter to pay tribute to the rapper.

Among them, Yung Gravy tweeted, “RIP Chase :’( inspired me in so many ways and helped me grow as an artist and a person.” $NOT also shared a simple RIP in 6 Dogs’ name, while Nessly shared photos of the two, as they had previously collaborated together. Lil Aaron offered 6 Dogs praise, writing, “rip 6 dogs. real underground legend. made it all the way to benny blanco off of some internet rap songs. forever the goat.”

6 Dogs, born Chase Amick, grew up in the Atlanta suburbs, and began his rapping in secret due to his family being strict Christians. He started uploading his music on Soundcloud in 2016, with his career quickly becoming a reality thanks to his underground success. His last album was 2019’s Hi-Hats & Heartaches, although he was in the midst of working on a new album– albeit one that was delayed due to the artist catching COVID-19 back in July 2020, as he revealed to his twitter followers at the time. At the time of his passing, 6 Dogs’ Instagram page remains bare except for a single Instagram video post from February 2018.

We’re sending our condolences to 6 Dogs’ friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in Peace.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Via HNHH

