6 New Artists You Should Hear

Check out previous instalments of this feature:

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 | 22 | 23

It’s new artist discovery time. We’re doing our best at #consistency and we’re back after another music meeting with our staff writers. The complete guidelines for how our monthly music meetings and the submissions process can be found below. Our submissions e-mail is always open, however we may only be filtering and listening to submissions in the week leading up to a meeting — you’ll know it’s time to get your submission finger clicking when you see us post about it on socials.

That being said, this week we have a selection of new artists submitted by both our staff and you guys. We’ve chosen a top six from all submissions, based on the editorial team’s votes. Among the staff submissions, we’re highlighting two very different Bay Area natives, from r’n’b singer Thuy to the extremely prolific LaRussell, and after that, we’re headed to the rap breeding ground of Atlanta for a crew by the name of UGLY’N’ATLANTA. Our fan submissions are similarly varied, with some seemingly vintage NYC-inspired rap from RIP Lux, contemporary r’n’b from Helynn, and a bit of Louisiana-sounding rap from DatBoiQuees.

Check out all the new artists below, and scroll to the bottom to vote on your favorite.

The Guidelines

Each HNHH staff writer attending the meeting submits a song/artist of their personal choosing.

We also open up submissions to our readers/followers; this means you will see a Tweet or Instagram post go up stating that we are actively looking for new submissions, ahead of our scheduled Music Meeting. Follow us on Twitter and IG to never miss these.

We cull the best of the listener-submitted music to bring to the Music Meeting.

We listen to all the listener submissions and staff submissions as a team.

We vote on our favorite songs, resulting in the final list you will see below.

Then we bring the vote to the masses: keep scrolling to vote on your favorite from the list below.

How to Submit Music

Previously, we’ve only accepted submissions through Soundcloud messaging. We now have an official e-mail: musicsubmissions@hotnewhiphop.com , to help maintain submissions from everyone/anyone on a rolling basis. This means, you will not be relegated to the ‘Open Submissions’ message, but can simply e-mail us your music directly, at any time, should you wish.

, to help maintain submissions from everyone/anyone on a rolling basis. This means, you will not be relegated to the ‘Open Submissions’ message, but can simply e-mail us your music directly, at any time, should you wish. Nonetheless, we do alert you to ‘Open Submissions’ when we are approaching a meeting – follow us on IG and Twitter and look out for these posts as well.

Submissions are meant for new or rising artists, however, the recency of the song is flexible.

When e-mailing a submission, the subject line should read Music Submission: [Artist Name] + [Song Name]. Please include in the e-mail: artist name, song name, social media links, link to stream song (video or audio), and any additional facts or things you’d want us to know.

STAFF SUBMISSIONS: TOP 3

LARUSSELL

Song: “Hall of Fame”

Location: Bay Area, CA

Sounds: That laid-back Cali vibe

Discover more music: Check out more on YouTube

Posted before: No

THUY

Song: “In My Bag”

Location: Bay Area, CA

Sounds: Y2K-inspired, trendy R’n’B-pop sound

Discover more music: Check out her Soundcloud

Posted before: No

UGLY’N’ATLANTA (collective)

Song: “ASHLEY” feat. Lokii, AD, Lakewude & Sawyerjeorge

Location: Atlanta

Sounds: An eclectic mix of underground, ATL-driven sounds

Discover more music: Check out their Soundcloud

Posted before: No

E-MAIL SUBMISSIONS: TOP 3

RIP LUX

Song: “Masquerade”

Location: Eastern Europe

Sounds: Grimey, boom-bam rap, a la Griselda

Discover more music: Check out his Soundcloud

Posted before: No

DATBOIQUEES

Song: “Opp”

Location: Unknown

Sounds: A Southern, NBA Youngboy-inspired sound

Discover more music: Check out his Soundcloud

Posted before: No

HELYNN

Song: “Best Kept…”

Location: Texas

Sounds: Soothing, contemporary r’n’b

Discover more music: Check out her Spotify channel

Posted before: No