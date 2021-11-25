6 New Artists You Should Hear

Check out previous instalments of this feature:

It’s worth noting, we are getting more and more consistent with this series! Shout out to the team. If you’re unfamiliar with this series, it’s our trying-to-be-monthly new music discovery feature, where we meet as a team and listen to a bunch of submissions, both from our staff writers and from our music submissions e-mail, which is free for any and all to hit (details on the e-mail below and how to submit below). Our staff listens to a curated selection of e-mailed submissions, and from there, we vote on our favorite submissions from the meeting, choosing from staff-submitted and user-submitted music.

This month, we’ve got Atlanta firmly represented with BOREGARD. and Cam the Artisan, the former of whom we already featured on the site shortly after our meeting. We also have NY represented with vastly different sounds; first, we have Supreme (who also happens to be Ghostface Killah‘s son), and then we have an on-her-grind female artist by the name of Yung Geechi. Finally, we take a quick trip to Detroit for some #BARS-based flow from Kain, and Miami for something a bit more fun and light from SKODI.

Take a look at this month’s artist highlights below, and scroll to the bottom to comment and vote on your favorite.

The Guidelines

Each HNHH staff writer attending the meeting submits a song/artist of their personal choosing.

We also open up submissions to our readers/followers; this means you will see a Tweet or Instagram post go up stating that we are actively looking for new submissions, ahead of our scheduled Music Meeting. Follow us on Twitter and IG to never miss these.

We cull the best of the listener-submitted music to bring to the Music Meeting.

We listen to all the listener submissions and staff submissions as a team.

We vote on our favorite songs, resulting in the final list you will see below.

Then we bring the vote to the masses: keep scrolling to vote on your favorite from the list below.

How to Submit Music

Previously, we’ve only accepted submissions through Soundcloud messaging. We now have an official e-mail: musicsubmissions@hotnewhiphop.com , to help maintain submissions from everyone/anyone on a rolling basis. This means, you will not be relegated to the ‘Open Submissions’ message, but can simply e-mail us your music directly, at any time, should you wish.

Submissions are meant for new or rising artists, however, the recency of the song is flexible.

When e-mailing a submission, the subject line should read Music Submission: [Artist Name] + [Song Name]. Please include in the e-mail: artist name, song name, social media links, link to stream song (video or audio), and any additional facts or things you’d want us to know.

STAFF SUBMISSIONS: TOP 3

SUPREME

Song: “Thankful”

Location: New York

Sounds: That classic boom-bap and soul-inspired NYC sound

Discover more music: Check out more on his SoundCloud

Posted before: No

BOREGARD.

Song: “Beyonce Knows”

Location: Atlanta

Sounds: Fun-having, feel-good, trap-inspired banger with a music video to match

Discover more music: Check out more on YouTube

Posted before: Yes, but only once, yesterday

Cam the Artisan

Song: “How High”

Location: Atlanta

Sounds: Bar-oriented ATL sound a la EarthGang

Discover more music: Check out more on YouTube

Posted before: No

E-MAIL SUBMISSIONS: TOP 3

KAIN

Song: “Feel This Way”

Location: Detroit

Sounds: Gritty, lyrical rap with a vintage flare

Discover more music: Check out more on his Bandcamp

Posted before: No

YUNG GEECHI

Song: “Big Dripper”

Location: New York

Sounds: Trendy, hype, with a Tyga-esque beat

Discover more music: Check out more on her SoundCloud

Posted before: No

SKODI

Song: “BACK”

Location: Miami

Sounds: Rico Nasty meets Playboi Carti meets…?

Discover more music: Check out more on her SoundCloud

Posted before: No