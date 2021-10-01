Rap Basement

600Breezy Reveals He Quit Taking Hard Drugs, Lean, & Pills

Posted By on October 1, 2021

600Breezy is living a healthier lifestyle after quitting drugs and working out every week.

Chicago rapper 600Breezy is really about that street life, but he’s made some important changes as he grows older to remain healthy, revealing to his followers that he has quit taking hard drugs, pills, and lean. These days, Breezo is eating healthy, going to the gym several times a week, and staying out of trouble.

The Art Of War rapper took to Instagram to share a video of himself flexing his muscles in the mirror, revealing that he’s living a new, much cleaner life.

“7 months clean, No Lean No Pills No hard drugs at all,” said Breezo. “6’5 240 pounds, Gym 3-4 times a week. Take care of yourself, don’t shorten your life span following trends.”

This is a very impressive feat, and it’s one that should be celebrated by anybody who is familiar with 600Breezy’s journey over the years. This is a formidable step for him to take towards the betterment of his life. His post is being praised by fellow rappers OT Genasis, Jim Jones, Hitman Holla, KenTheMan, and more. 

Earlier this year, Breezo was part of a heated feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine, where they went back-and-forth on social media. They were sparring about seven months ago, so the beef may have actually inspired him to get clean and avoid drama. 

Check out some recent photos of 600Breezy below and send him some love in the comments.

Via HNHH

