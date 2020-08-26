Rap Basement

6ix9ine Announces New Album “Tattle Tales” Release Date, Trolls In Chicago

Posted By on August 26, 2020

Tekashi 6ix9ine announces his new album “Tattle Tales” while in Chicago, mocking all of the Chi-Town rappers that have been threatening him.

It’s official. Tekashi 6ix9ine is releasing a new album on September 4 called Tattle Tales.

Accepting his new persona as a glorified snitch, the rainbow-haired rapper made the announcement in ridiculous fashion, heading to the city where people possibly hate him the most.

“EVERYONE GO PRE SAVE THE ALBUM TATTLE TALES SEPTEMBER 4TH ‼️‼️‼️ WE JUST LANDED IN THE BEAUTIFUL CHICAGO,” wrote 6ix9ine on Instagram.

In the attached video, he tells the world about the new project, which will likely include his new singles “GOOBA,” “TROLLZ” with Nicki Minaj, and more. He also mocks all of the rappers that have been coming after him, specifically from Chief Keef‘s crew and 600Breezy, pouring out some liquor on the pavement where, supposedly, a lot of people have been shot and killed. His team then eggs him on, requesting that he pour more liquor on the ground because of the sheer number of murders that occur weekly in Chicago.

Obviously, this video is insanely disrespectful. We’re talking about people that have lost their lives here…

Still, it’s pretty funny to see how far 6ix9ine is taking this. To name his album Tattle Tales is clever and speaks to his marketing genius, which was on display prior to his arrest in 2018.


Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Be honest, will you be checking it out?

Via HNHH

